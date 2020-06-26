The confirmed cases total of novel coronavirus cases for Iroquois County is at 157 as of June 26.
According to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department, the department has received 2,393 test results for COVID-19. Of those, 2,236 have been negative.
Of the 157 cases, 128 have recovered and been release from isolation. One is in the hospital, 23 remain isolated at home and five have passed away.
‘We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses,” reads the press release.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. All individuals under health department mandated isolation or quarantine are monitored daily until released. This situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics,” reads the health department news release.
The state website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics has information about cases in each zip code, if the zip code has at least six confirmed cases.
For Iroquois County, those cases include: 60970, Watseka, 17 cases; 60955, Onarga, 15 cases; 60928, Crescent City, seven cases; 60938, Gilman, seven cases; 60930, Danforth, six cases; 60911, Ashkum, 11 cases; 60912, Beaverville, six cases; 60927, Clifton, 52 cases; 60922, Chebanse, 14 cases.
The state website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19 has cases listed that are in long term care facilities. In Iroquois County those include: Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath, 50 cases, and four deaths, and Prairieview Lutheran Homes, three cases and zero deaths.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department,” reads the health department news release.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”