As of June 19, Iroquois County has 143 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
At the time of the press release the Iroquois County Public Health Department has received 2,092 test results for COVID-19. Of the 2,092 results, 1,949 have been negative and 143 have been positive.
The most recent case is a female in her 20s.
Of the 143 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 116 have recovered and have been released from isolation, two are hospitalized, 20 remain isolated at home and five have passed away.
“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses,” reads the statement. “Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. All individuals under health department mandated isolation or quarantine are monitored daily until released. This situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients
under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.
For zip code level information on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases please visit the IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. As of Friday, the cases by zip code for Iroquois County include: Watseka, 60970, 14 cases; Onarga, 60955, 13 cases; 60928, Crescent City, seven cases; Gilman, 60938, six cases; Ashkum, 60911, 10 cases; Danforth,
60930, six cases; Beaverville, 60912, six cases; Chebanse, 60922, 12 cases; Clifton, 60927, 52 cases.
For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff please visit the IDPH map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. As of press time, the Iroquois County cases at long-term facilities is listed as: Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath, 49 cases and four deaths; and Prairieview Lutheran Homes, three cases and no deaths.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department,” the press release.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”