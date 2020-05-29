As of May 29 Iroquois County has 132 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department has not received any additional positive test results for COVID-19 May 29. Of the 1,181 test results for COVID-19 received, 1049 have been negative and 132 have been positive.
Of the 132 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 91 have recovered and have been released from isolation, three are hospitalized, 34 remain isolated at home and four have passed away.
“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses,” reads the press release.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.
For zip code level information on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases please visit the IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. As of May 29, cases in Iroquois County by zip code are: Watseka, 60970, 12; Beaverville, 60912, six; Onarga, 60955, 11; Gilman, 60938, six; Danforth, 60930, six; Clifton, 60927, 47; Chebanse, 60922, 11; Crescent City, 60928, seven.
For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff please visit the IDPH map
at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. As of May 29, Iroquois County cases at long term care facilities include: Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath, 44 cases, four deaths; and Prairieview Lutheran Homes, three cases.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by
the health department,” reads the press release.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.