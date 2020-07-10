The Iroquois County Board meeting for July will be at the highway department garage at 8 a.m. July 14. Enter through the door on the north side of the building, according to a news release from the county. Social distancing will be observed by all in attendance. Face masks are recommended, especially for those who will not be speaking.
Any board members who do not wish to attend in person may participate via the call-in process. The call in number is 1-480-660-5340. When prompted, the access code is 712499. The board will be operating with a normal agenda. The public will be able to access the meeting via the same call-in procedure used by board members and the meeting will be recorded for public consumption.
The administrative center remains open but the highway department offices are closed to the general public until further notice. The area housing the county health department is now open to the general public.
the board will continue to monitor all developments closely and act accordingly with the hope that things will return to normal soon. “Until that time we must follow the leadership of those at the state and local levels using social distancing and other requirements for the safety and well-being of everyone,” reads the news release.