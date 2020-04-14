The Iroquois County Board had its first electronic meeting to follow guidelines set up regarding social distancing and not meeting in groups larger than 10.
Tuesday morning a call was set up to conduct necessary business. Seventeen of the board’s 20 members responded to the roll call; Ernest Curtis, Michael McTaggart and Kevin Bohlmann were marked as not attending.
The meeting was led by chairman John Shure, who said he would “forgo” the chairman comments at this meeting.
It took about half of the 30 minute meeting to work the kinks out of adjusting to doing business by phone.
The only action item on the agenda was the approval of a resolution authorizing the sale of property acquired through the delinquent tax process to Sheldon Township in the amount of $1,487, which was sold October 2015.
The board approved the following appointments to fire districts: Joel Davenport, Sheldon Fire Protection District; Jody Roberts, Beaverville Fire Protection District; Robert Kissack, Stockland Fire Protection District; Kim Nakaerts, Chebanse Fire Protection District; and Sam Sweeney, Ashkum Fire Protection District. Ken Barragree was appointed as member of the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority.
The board approved the minutes from the March 10 full board meeting, as well as the payroll and claims submitted.
There were no committee meetings so there were no committee reports given. There was nothing to be heard under old business or new business.
The meeting ended with Shure saying to those on the call, “Thank you very much for your patience and attendance.”
The next full board meeting will be May 12, and it’s dependent upon on if the shelter in place order is in place whether the meeting will be at the administrative center in Watseka or electronically via a call in number.