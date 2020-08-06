The Iroquois County Board meeting for August will be in the county board room of the Administration Center at 9 a.m. Aug. 11.
According to information from the board, social distancing will be observed by all in attendance. Face masks are recommended, especially for those who will not be speaking. Space in the board room will be limited, but there will be seating in the hallway.
Any board member or members of the public who do not wish to attend in person may participate via the call-in process. The call-in number is 1-480-660-5340. When promoted the access code is 712499. The board will be operating with a normal agenda. The public will be able to access the meeting via the same call-in procedure used by board members. the meeting will be recorded for public consumption.
The Administrative Center remains open, but the highway department offices are closed to the general public until further notice. The area housing the county health department is open to the general public.
The board notice says all developments will be monitored closely and the county will act accordingly with the hope that things will return to normal soon. “Until that time we must follow the leadership of those at the sate an local levels using social distancing and wearing face coverings as well as other requirements for the safety and well-being of everyone.”