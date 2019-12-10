The Iroquois County Board had its December meeting Tuesday morning.
The judicial and public safety committee report was given.
Circuit clerk Lisa Hines distributed her monthly report, where she said a total of $43,333.62 was received in fines and fees, $5,642.55 was collected from Credit Collection Partners, and $670.18 was collected from IDROP.
Coroner Bill Cheatum said he’s looking into purchasing tires for his van out of his automation fund.
9-1-1 Director Eric Raymond reported there was an error in grant funding for ETSB. The $154,600 that was initially for the call recording system and other general items is actually for their phone system only. The telecommunicators contract is currently in negotiations.
The next ETSB meeting is set for Dec. 17.
There is a grant that is coming up that has already had a notice of funding opportunity as of Nov. 1. This will include GIS and a recording system.
The probation and court services report was distributed.
In the adult division, there were four new admissions, taking the general caseload clients to 186. There is one client in pretrial services.
There are 34 administrative active cases and two inactive. Three cases were closed.
There were three investigation reports and one GPS/alcohol monitoring clients.
For public service work, seven clients were added with 1,200 hours. Three clients completed work, completing 580 hours. There’s 8,720 hours remaining.
In the juvenile division, there were three new admissions, taking the total caseload to 40. There are 16 who were in pretrial pending/referral cases. There were three cases closed.
Four investigation reports were done.
Three juveniles had detention screenings completed and one detained. There were 19 detention days used in the Vermilion County Youth Detention Center.
For public service work, two clients were added with 72 hours added. One client completed work, competing 36 hours for the month. There are 840 hours remaining.
Appointment approved were:
Drainage district: David Hansen, commissioner Milks Gove Special Drainage District 1; Steve Walder, commissioner of Fountain Creek and Lovejoy Drainage District; Thomas Frye, commissioner of Martinton Drainage District 2; Steven Schroeder, commissioner of Ash Grove Mutual Drainage District 1; Jeremy Seggebruch, commissioner of Mud Creek Outlet Drainage District; Jeffrey A. Thomas, commissioner of Onarag Ridgeland Drainage District 1; John A. Schoolman, commissioner of Possum Trot Drainage District; Kelly Langellier, commissioner of Papineau Drainage District; and Richard Schmid, commissioner of Whiskey Creek Drainage District;
Zoning board of appeals: Marvin Andris.
Drainage District resignations included Bill Lubben, commissioner of Onarga, Douglas and Danforth Drainage District; and Fred McEwen, commissioner of Eastburn Drainage District 1.