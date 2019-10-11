The Iroquois County Board separated the motion in the tax/zoning committee report on the conditional use for the microbrewery, and it approved the conditional use for a business construction.
Morris and Linda Tammen of rural Thawville, who were at Tuesday’s full board meeting, have been going through the zoning process asking for a conditional use to build a microbrewery on their property. It was approved by the county’s zoning board of appeals.
The concern is that there’s nothing in the county’s ordinance regarding microbreweries, and “Our ordinances needs updating,” said county board vice chairman Lyle Behrends. “There are things in the ordinance that need tweaked and clarified, on the advice of the states attorney.” Among the “tweaks” the board needs to look at whether the number of microbreweries needs to be limited, the fees for licensing, and creating rules and regulations for the property. It’s a policy matter, not a legal matter, the board assured the couple.
The board is in support of the creation of the micro brewery, with the income it would create for the county through taxes and the tourism it could bring in if there were a tasting room part of it. “We’re 100 percent behind it,” said board member Sherry Johnson. “We need to have this in place not just for us but for you.”
Linda Tammen said they were wanting to start building this month.
The matter will be discussed at the appropriate committee meetings next month.
Another matter looked at at Tuesday’s meeting was the proposal from Christopher Burke Engineering.
The cost of the proposal is $15,000. “It’s something we do need to have done,” said county board chairman John Shure. He said as the study is being done, representatives will report to the county board and have public meetings.
It was stated in the committee report, “They have already completed the executive summary of the Kankakee River Flood and Sediment Management Work plan.”
Shure said he’s talked about the proposal with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and State Representative Tom Bennett.
The proposal is “to provide professional engineering services related to completing an assessment of the Kankakee River watershed to determine the potential sources channel stability and flooding risk potential and to develop a work plan.”
Kevin Bohlmann and Kevin Coughenour voted against taking part in the proposal from Christopher Burke, in a final vote tally of 15-2. Absent from the meeting were Paul Ducat, Michael McTaggart and Marvin Stichnoth.
From the IT committee the board approved the software licenses at a cost of $39,501.08, to continue with the security awareness training at a cost of $2,376, the Netwatch email security services.
From the finance committee the board the board approved the FY19 audit engagement letter and to reimburse the landowners deeding parcels back to Iroquois County as trustee from the appropriate fund totaling $6,589.80.
From the management services committee the board approved to renew the two-year contract with AT&T and to request bids from vendors for the electric contract.
The board approved the following appointments:
IKAN Regional Office of Education Board — Steve Huse
Sheriff’s Merit Commission — Eldon Sprau, John Elliott, Jason Mathy
Drainage District — Lynne Brown, Danforth Drainage District 3; Harold Loy, Big Beaver Levee Drainage District; David Munson, Big Beaver Levee Drainage District; David L. Sanders, Beaver Drainage District 2; Norman Runyon, LaHogue Drainage District 1; Kenneth Cailteux, Chebanse Drainage District 1; Scott Bull, Iroquois-Crescent Drainage District 1; Roger Dexter, Danforth Drainage District 1; Kenneth McGehee, Onarga Drainage District 5; Kenneth Zeedyk, Spring Creek Drainage District.
Finally, Johnson spoke in the public comments portion of the meeting to encourage everyone to attend the Tunnels to Towers event Oct. 18-20 in the First Trust Parking Lot.
She said there will be a live documentary shown and firemen who helped at the Twin Towers site.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Iroquois County history; a lot of people don’t get to visit New York City in their life.” She said the schools are using it to teach, as well, with 700 kids expected to be bused to the Watseka site.