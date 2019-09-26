The Iroquois County Board Policy and Procedure Committee met Thursday morning.
County board chairman John Shure gave and update on flood matters in Iroquois County.
He said the Indiana river group is anticipating 2.3 million from Indiana Legislature in October. “Big boom for all the flood projects they want to get going with over in Indiana. That still leaves us here kind of dragging our feet.”
He said he’s working on petitions to set the Iroquois County River Conservancy District with the townships of Concord, Belmont, Middleport and Iroquois.
In other matters, he said, there’s no new information on the state’s legalization of marijuana and Illinois Senate Bill 75, the required sexual harassment training. The state is still setting up a model.
County board portrait will be done before or after the November board meeting.
Eric Ceci gave the EMA report with two months of activities.
He said he’s attended a Emergency Management Assistants Committee meeting, which work with mutual aid group for emergency managers.
There was a state wide conference call for mass shootings Aug. 12. Three mass shooting in the United States around that time. “The state of Illinois is looking to ramp up our prevention capabilities.” State wants prior knowledge of all events and festivals, he said, which he will working starting to do.
He’s attended IEMA annual training conference where he gave a presentation on the flooding that has happened.
There will be a statewide communications exercise he plans on participating in in October with the local amateur radio club to test talking to state officials.
He said he’s still working on the mitigation plan and received a donation for volunteer supplies.