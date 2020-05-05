Iroquois County now has 51 laboratory confirmed novel coronavirus cases, with 20 people now recovered and out of isolation.
According to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department,. four of the 51 are in the hospital, with 26 at home and one person who passed away.
The latest cases confirmed for May 5 are a male in his 30s, a female in her 30s, two females in their 50s and a female in her 20s.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005,” reads the news release from the health department.
“Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.
“For zip code level information on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases please visit the IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.
The Illinois Department of Public Health website will list then number of cases in a specific zip code after five cases in the zip code have been confirm. For now, the Iroquois County zip codes listed are 60922, Chebanse, which has 7 cases, and 60927, Clifton, which has 14 cases.
“For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff please visit the IDPH map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.
The website listing for the long-term care facilities lists one such facility in Iroquois County, Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath, which has two cases.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless
of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a minimum of seven days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved.
“These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“Please continue to comply with the Gubernatorial Executive Order to Shelter at Home, as well as practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus.
“While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath
or sore throat.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”