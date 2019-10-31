The first snowflakes of the season were seen Oct. 31.
The snowy, frigid conditions caused several communities in the area to postpone Halloween trick or treat hours until Friday night.
There were some communities that decided to keep the trick or treat hours on the traditional day.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area Thursday afternoon, with elevated non-thunderstorm wind risk happening Thursday evening.
Snow ended Thursday evening, with Friday night forecast as seeing a slight chance of snow as well.
The rest of the weekend shows partly sunny skies, including on Saturday when the Watseka Warriors and the Central Comets each host home playoff football games.