Gas pump

This gas pump was part of a program presented by Diana Ahlden at the Iroquois Antiquers Questers September meeting. The group, organized in 1944, studies and preserves antiques.

The Iroquois Antiquers, an Illinois Quester chapter, conducted a September meeting at the home of Linda Kaffer, Onarga.

Committee chairman Diana Ahlden reported the mum sales for the group had been a big success. Proceeds will go towards a future restoration/preservation project.

A program on vintage gas pumps was presented by Ahlden.

Established in 1944, Questers is an organization in which members study and preserve antiques. Anyone interested in attending a meeting, becoming a member or just wanting more information in general, can contact president Paula Hodak at 815-383-4378.