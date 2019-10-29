The Iroquois Antiquers, an Illinois Quester chapter, conducted a September meeting at the home of Linda Kaffer, Onarga.
Committee chairman Diana Ahlden reported the mum sales for the group had been a big success. Proceeds will go towards a future restoration/preservation project.
A program on vintage gas pumps was presented by Ahlden.
Established in 1944, Questers is an organization in which members study and preserve antiques. Anyone interested in attending a meeting, becoming a member or just wanting more information in general, can contact president Paula Hodak at 815-383-4378.