A Kankakee man accused of stabbing another man outside a Watseka funeral home was in Iroquois County court Friday afternoon.
Bond was sent at $150,000 with 10 percent to apply for Andre Maiden, 23, Kankakee, by Judge James Kinzer.
He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery with regard to the Nov. 21 death of Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, last known address Watseka.
Iroquois County Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said that Maiden is charged with involuntary manslaughter for “performing an act likely to cause death/great bodily harm of Isaiah Nelson in that he stabbed him three times and caused the death of Isaiah Nelson. We also have him charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in that he used a knife to stab Isaiah Nelson,” he said.
O’Brien said there is video from different businesses in the area where the stabbing occurred that show the incident.
“The incident occurred outside of Baier Funeral Home and Baier Funeral Home has cameras,” he said. There are also other businesses in the area that have cameras that show the fight.
Maiden has a prior Class 2 felony, so he’s extended term eligible, O’Brien said. The charges he is facing are Class 3 felonies, which are punishable by up to 30 months probation or two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Someone who is extended term eligible would get an increase in time, he said. “So he’s looking at up to 10 years in prison if convicted.”
Police are still collecting evidence, he said.
O’Brien said in court that Maiden was inside the funeral home and Nelson was outside on the sidewalk. When Maiden exited the funeral home there was an altercation between the two men.
During the court proceeding, Maiden was represented by Public Defender Samantha Dodds for purposes of the day’s hearing only.
Dodds told the court that Maiden has two jobs and works to provide for his son, for whom he has full custody. Dodd said that Maiden lives in Hoopeston and would make his court appearances as scheduled.
She asked that his bond be set at $30,000, with 10 percent to apply. “That’s all he can afford,” she said.
O’Brien said that there is precedence that Maiden might not make all his court appearances, noting that in one prior case he did miss a court date. Dodds said that Maiden told her there was a misunderstanding about that date.
Kinzer said that he believes Maiden has shown a threat to the community and set the bond at $150,000 with 10 percent to apply. He was appointed Joe Anthony as his attorney for the time being, with Kinzer telling Maiden he can obtain other legal counsel should he wish.
According to Watseka Police reports, the incident occurred at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 100 block of East Oak. Police found a man with a stab wound to the neck. Riverside ambulance was called to the scene and the victim, later identified as Nelson, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital. The victim later died at IMH.
According to the police report, when police arrived at the hospital, they found the suspect, later identified as Maiden, at the hospital being treated for a stab wound.
Maiden’s next court appearance will be Dec. 10.