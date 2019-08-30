An Indianapolis resident was arrested on drug charges by Iroquois County Police on Aug. 28.
According to a news release, sheriff's police arrested Danaryea Brigham, 19, and took him into custody after a vehicle he was riding in ws stopped for speeding over the statutory limit.
A probably cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more than 5,000 grams of suspected cananbis and cannabis infused edibles.
Brigham was charged with possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams, manufacture and delivery of cannabis more than 5,000 grams and cannabis trafficking.
He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.