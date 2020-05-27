The IMH Family Garden is underway.
“We actually have a much larger idea for the community,” said Holly Isaac, dietitian at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. “We’d like to be able to place these in a lot of different areas where all of our towns can utilize this for food or for their family or just for a sense of community.”
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic taking hold on the world, those plans were abbreviated for now.
To begin, the group spearheading the project, the hospital’s Underserved Committee, has placed three garden boxes on the hospital courtyard.
“These right here we are starting with are going to be really beneficial for not only our rehab patients down in the Resident Home, we’re actually going to use them here, so if you are on your way out or want to have a BLT for lunch or something you can pick a tomato and have a little sense of home in here,” she said.
Isaac said it will be a good activity for the residents in the Resident Home, where they can go out to the courtyard area and enjoy the flowers and other plants in the gardens.
“Our activity director is really great at planning food related activities for the residents,” she said.
The Underserved Committee has been working hard on this and other projects, she said. The group is working on getting grant funding for the garden box project. “We have a lot of different members within the community, not just IMH, on that committee,” she said.
The boxes will be planted soon, she said.
“A lot of the employees who work here are bringing in plants from their home. A lot of people have herbs and other plants,” she said.
The Watseka FFA donated several tomato plants which will be planted in the boxes.
Once the plants mature and bear fruit or vegetables, Isaac said they will make an announcement on the hospital Facebook page or in the hospital newsletter to let people know.