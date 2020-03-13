Iroquois Memorial Hospitlal and Cancer Treatment Centers of America have entered into a collaboration.
“This is an exciting day for IMH. This is an exciting day for Iroquois County and for our two sister counties in Indiana that we are the primary health care agents for,” said Don Williams, CEO of Iroquois Memorial Hospital, at Wednesday’s open house.
He said IMH is happy to be partnering with Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with you on this journey to provide world class care to the citizens of our counties and doing it here at home,” Williams said.
“This is the first step in some of the promises that our team has made to rebuilding the brand of Iroquois Memorial Hospital, and what a tremendous statement to have this relationship with a world class entity like Cancer Treatment Centers of America,” he said.
Williams said the teams from the two entities worked diligently to get the partnership finalized.
He said the IMH Auxiliary was a major player. “Many of you don’t know this but our auxiliary made a donation to bring in the telemedicine equipment and also pay for a year’s subscription on that,” he said. “So this is their program. These ladies have believed in IMH for decades, and have stepped out and said we believe in this partnership and we believe in where we are going and it is going to be some great days ahead as we walk this path, this journey together.”
Jennifer Smith, senior vice president of operations for Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, said they, too, are “thrilled to to be partnering with IMH in this endeavor. This is actually just the start of CTCA and Iroquois is helping us pave the way to help us reach more and more patients in rural and underserved communities. CTCA has historically been a destination hospital for patients that don’t have access to cancer care or the cancer care in their hospital has been able to get them first or second line treatment, but then they run out of options. That has been CTCA’s model, but over the course of time, the burden of travel has been on the patients and it’s been the patient’s responsibility and the onus of getting to CTCA is on the patient, which is very difficult especially when they are already dealing with their cancer diagnosis and the side effects of treatment.
“We are thrilled about this program; we are excited about the technology,” she said. “We are really enthusiastic that this will work. We’ve seen this model work in countries like Australia. We’ve seen it work in other practices.”
Dr. Chevon Rariy, endocrinologist, the CTCA Telehealth Program director, talked about the process.
“This program that we’ve been working so diligently on, the goal was to provide access to expert cancer care in your local community so you are able to have the support of your family and local area when you are dealing with your cancer diagnosis,” she said.
“Initially, all patients in the area can be referred to IMH,” she said. “You will be seen first by the IMH facilitator. They are facilitating this collaboration with CTCA. You can still see your normal primary care provider in the local community. This IMH facilitating provider we have here is working with you. They are part of your care team. They are working with you. They are not instead of your care team.
“They will decide with you if this program is right for you and if this program can help meet some of your needs,” she said.
“They can then refer you to CTCA. All the medical records, we take care of that at CTCA, so really it’s just a discussion between you and the IMH facilitating provider to understand if this is a good program for you. We do the rest,” she said.
“Your first visit is with CTCA, where we have you meet with your medical oncologist. We have you meet with your care team. We have you meet with the nursing staff who is treating you. We have you meet with a number of different surgeons who may or may not be needing to be part of your care team. You’’ll meet with a number of individuals. You’ll develop that team and you’ll meet an oncologist and develop the proper care plan moving forward,” she said.
“Then you’ll come back to your community and through telemedicine, both with the IMH clinician with yourself on the other end with the CTCA oncologist providing expert care in relation to the oncology diagnosis, you will be taken through your cancer treatment in your home here at IMH. For those who are deemed you can have your cancer treatments here administered at IMH, that will be part of the care plan.
“Our goal is not only that you are being treated with the support of your local community, but if you are working you don’t have to take time off to do the travel. There will be times in which you will need to come to CTCA as deemed by your oncologist. But the idea is that as much as we can do as possible we do here in the local community,” Rariy said.
She said those who have not used telemedicine in the past will be surprised how well it works.
“With the technology increasing and expanding as quickly as it is, it really affords this opportunity to take advantage of it and meet your needs. That’s our goal. To meet you where you’re at,” she said.
Michelle Fairley, RN, CNO, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, said Dr. Rodney Alford and Dr. Olatunji Akintilo are the facilitating providers at IMH. “They will be helping to facilitate your care through Cancer Treatment Centers of America,” she said. “They will be the ones you are seeing prior to treatment and helping guide you through that whole program.”
Combined services listed on the brochures provided include consolation in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and hematologic oncology; diagnostic evaluations for diagnostic procedures, diagnostic imaging, laboratory test, genetic and genomic testing; and treatment options for infusion therapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, clinical trails, precision cancer treatment and integrative care.
For more information call 815-432-7722 or go to imhrh.org.