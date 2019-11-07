Auxiliary

Mary Stark, one of the Auxiliary volunteers, is getting ready to display the promotional flyer in the IMH Gift Shop.

The IMH Auxiliary is having an upcoming Geneva Linen Sale Nov. 13.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Main Lobby, according to information provided.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.