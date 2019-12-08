The IMH Auxiliary is having a Scholastic Book Fair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11 and again 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Main Lobby, according to a news release. All proceeds from the book fair will benefit IMH Auxiliary projects, including scholarships for area students pursuing medical degrees.
Two gift baskets of books will be given away at the end of the book fair. Once a person makes his or her purchase, he or she can enter for a chance to win one of these book raffle baskets.
The impact of reading just 20 minutes per day will expose a child to 1,800.000 words per year, according to information provided.