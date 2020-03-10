Women, and feminists, are being celebrated at Central High School; and Central’s Women in Society class has been applauded by Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
Stratton visited the class Monday afternoon to give her thoughts about what the students are doing and to talk about the Illinois Council of Women and Girls, National Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.
“I am thrilled to know there is a class at Central High that’s specifically focused on women and society, and I was especially thrilled to see it wasn’t just young women in the class, there were some young men in the class as well. I think the idea of really talking about the issues as they relate to women, and hearing how a couple shifted even their own perspective on how they think of these issues, is really important. I’d love to see more classes where people are taking up these issues on a regular basis,” said Stratton
Home economics class began as a class to teach women how to be good wives. The class that Jackie Fink created for CHS, among the first for high schools, shows that a woman’s role is not that of just a wife, but of a person who can bring about change and contribute to society in the same ways a man can.
Fink explained the class also talks about gender stereotypes and the various genders which people identify.
The class includes the suffrage movement, women’s movement and feminism. It covers movies and politics, sexual assault and human trafficking. It talks about the choices girls and women will face throughout life.
“I ask each and everyone of them if they would qualify themselves as a feminist,” she said. Students responded to this, when asked by Stratton, in various ways, and boys said they have been educated in a way to call themselves feminist, as well.
There were students who told Stratton they were against feminism before taking the class, as they thought feminism meant better than men, rather than equal to me. It’s not about women taking over; feminism is about equality for all women, women across the world.
A future male United States Senator was encouraged by Fink to take the class to better understand the opposite sex, “because we are not going anywhere. We’re always going to be around. We’re always going to be fighting for a particular issue. If you want to be a good, strong leader, then you need to hear both sides.”
She pointed out there are various different types of feminists, and the boys are hearing and being part of the discussion with their female counterparts.
The class teaches history and empowerment. It teaches students how to have respectful conversations.
Last year, was the class met for the first time. She said in the educating of the student body and school board the class developed T-shirts which say “The oceans are rising and so are we.” Last year it was a one semester class. This year, it’s been expanded and it’s a two-year course.
“I’m really interested in what you’re learning,” Stratton said. It gives an idea of what’s being talked about in schools today. Classes like this are new, she said, and if they had been around years ago the advancement of women could have been further than what it is now.
She said there are 6.5 million women and girls in Illinois, so, it’s important to think about their needs and wants. She pointed out that she’s the lieutenant governor for all 13 million residents of Illinois, not just adults. “You are my boss. We work for you,” and the ideas of the youths are needed, too. “You have the ability to reach out to me. We want to hear from the people we represent.”
Stratton is not only part of the state’s council of women and girls; she also is part of the Justice Equity and Opportunity Initiative, Rural Affairs Council, Rivers Council, and Military Economic Development Council.
She heads the Illinois Council of Women and Girls, which is only the second of these types of councils in the country. “Think about that — the idea of a whole state coming together to think about how do we make sure that our state thinks about the issues that are important to women and girls. We’re the second state in the whole nation to really focus on that in this way.
“I feel the work you’re doing in this class is really going give us valuable inside on the work we’re going to be doing on this council.” There are 22 women from across the state; and it’s geographically, racially, ethnically diverse with people who are different backgrounds, she said. “When you have only certain people who think a certain way at the table, you’ll get the same outcomes all the time. It will ignore voices that aren’t included.”
She continued, “The goal of thinking about women being at the tables where decisions are being made goes back to what you were saying before. It’s not about saying ‘women’s way is the only way’ but it’s about saying ‘We have perspective. Sometimes we might look at things differently than our male counterparts and it’s important that when decisions are being made, and when policy is being made, that it’s not being made for us, it’s being made by us and with us.’”
The council is looking at gender based violence, education and economic opportunities, pay gap, and health and healthcare.
The greatest role of a feminist, Stratton said, is not just saying “I’m a feminist.” It’s about what one does to open up the doors for other women. “What are you going to do to fight for equality? What are you going to do for the next generation of women and girls to come up in a society that is more equal, that does have more opportunity, that is more just.”
She advised people, especially girls, to go into a room prepared to express what one wants to way, and to make sure they get what they want to say out.
It’s about being active in the role of a feminist, she said.