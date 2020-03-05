The Iroquois County Historical Society, a non-profit organization which supports the Old Courthouse Museum, will conduct its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The meeting is set to take place in the courtroom of the museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
After the program, at about 7 p.m., Kevin Wood, a Road Scholars speaker, will present a program titled “From Obscurity to Greatness: Illinois and Lincoln, 1830-1861.” For the program, Wood will portray Abraham Lincoln as the program was created especially for Illinois’ bicentennial in 2018.
According to Wood’s website, he was born in Michigan but when he was 11, the family moved to central Illinois. He attended high school in Metamora, which had been one of Abe Lincoln’s regular stops as a circuit-riding attorney. Wood said “as a history buff, I used to enjoy visiting the Metamora Courthouse with its various Lincoln memorabilia.”
He continued, “As a young man, my height reached 6’3” and I also grew a beard. It was then that my resemblance to President Lincoln first began to come out. Still, it didn’t occur to me until some years later to combine my love for history, my interest in Lincoln, my experience in public speaking, and my natural resemblance to ‘Honest Abe’.”
Today, Wood gets a lot of enjoyment out of bringing one of the nation’s most cherished historical characters to life. He has a very extensive knowledge of Lincoln’s life and times and makes appearances and presents programs throughout the Midwest in a variety of settings, such as schools, libraries, museums, senior residences, living history evens, churches, conferences, civic/community events, even running races and triathlons.
For his program, Wood will start with the year 1830, when Illinois was the fifth smallest in the nation by population. It was a relatively unknown and mostly undeveloped land with an uncertain future, not necessarily destined for any measure of greatness. That same year, a young man arrived in Illinois and the same could be said about him: unknown, undeveloped, an uncertain future, and not apparently destined for much. The next 30 years would see the transformation of both the state and the man.
By 1860, Illinois would grow to become the nation’s fourth largest state, full of energy and promise, a microcosm of the entire nation: a mix of northerners and southerners, native-born and immigrant, rich and poor, liberal and conservative, urban and rural. These groups clashed at times but learned how to live and work together to further the interests of all. Abe Lincoln would grow tremendously, too, to become known throughout the country as the President-elect of a nation in crisis, the leader who needed to keep a divided national together without abandoning his principles.
The public is invited to come hear Abraham Lincoln himself tell the story of how both he and Illinois rose from obscurity to greatness. This program would be excellent for youngsters 6 years old and up, and would be of special interest to local educators. The program will last about 45-60 minutes so students would still have plenty of time to get home before bedtime on a school night.
As with a lot of the ICHS-sponsored programs, this is a free event. For more information on this event, or other museum activities, call the office at 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.