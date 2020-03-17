The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and so it was very fitting when Sharon Janssen Crow created a quilted wall-hanging and donated it to the group for a raffle. The ICGS is a non-profit group and it depends on events and fundraisers throughout the year to sustain itself. The ICGS is located on the second floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, and it contains thousands of pieces of information, such as deeds, death certificates, marriage licenses and such for people to use when researching their family trees.
The wall-hanging is called “Course Set for America” as it pays tribute to adventurous and courageous ancestors. The red and blue fabrics in the points of the pieced Mariner’s Compass honor the new country to which they headed; the brassy, brown, batik fabric gives an antiquated character to the compass needle; and the gold background is a tip of the hat to the dedication of all who continue their pursuit of Iroquois County’s ancestral history.
Crow noted she decided to try tea staining in order to acquire a vintage look for the border fabric. She achieved the perfect shade when brewing a strong tea she had brought back from a trip to Germany. In respect for the traditions of skilled family matrons, Crow created the hanging using only hand embroidering and hand quilting.
If you’re interested in purchasing tickets for this 40”x40” wall-hanging, contact the ICGS office by calling 815-432-3730 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may also contact any of the following board members: Mary Buhr, Sue Ritzma, Ginny Lee, Ashley Burns Smith, Janet Anderson, Bill Shoufler, Cheryl Gocken, Deborah LaFine-Rhoads, Mary Tilstra or Chris Both. It was noted tickets can be purchased by using PayPal on the group’s website – www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org. Checks, made payable to the ICGS, can be sent to: IC Genealogical Society, Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, IL 60970.
Tickets are sold in groups of six only and they will also be available at ICGS events. The ICGS officially celebrates its 50th anniversary on June 13, 2020, but the raffle won’t take place until the group’s annual meeting in November.