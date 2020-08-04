The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host its popular “One-on-One” program next week, Aug. 10-14. This program allows individuals who are working on tracing their family lineage to have a seasoned researcher help them with their searches for a two-hour period. The “One-on-One” program takes place in the ICGS offices, located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
During the two-hour session, the researcher will be allowed access to the ICGS' resources free of charge. These resources include online research tools and subscriptions, probate and estate records, school yearbooks and one-room school records, cemetery records and many more. The only cost to participants is having copies made; however, donations are always welcome and appreciated.
It is strongly suggested those who want to participate call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730 to set up their two-hour session; walk-ins will be welcome but there may be a wait if researchers are assisting those with appointments. Sessions take place during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Participants are reminded masks are required and social distancing requirements will be followed.