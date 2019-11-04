The Iroquois County Genealogical Society had its annual meeting Nov. 2 in the Victorian Room of the Old Courthouse Museum. The event began with coffee and rolls served at 9:30 a.m.
Mary Buhr, president of the ICGS, welcomed everyone to the meeting and went over her report. She covered the various activities and events from the past year and then talked about proposed activities. Some of those events include a “Leap into the Past Program” on Feb. 29, a program on Scotland ancestry set for the community center in Crescent City in March, participating in the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4H Club Fair in July, the annual cemetery walk at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville; serving ham and beans plus sponsoring the pumpkin decorating contest at Harvest Daze; the annual meeting next November and the volunteers’ dinner the following month.
Up for election this year were four positions. The proposed slate was: Ginny Lee as recording secretary for a two-year term, Janet Anderson as treasurer for a two-year term, Ashley Smith as corresponding secretary for a two-year term, and Deb LaFine as a board member for a three-year term. As no other nominations came from the floor, the slate was accepted.
Janet Anderson provided her treasurer’s report.
Mary Buhr then presented a slide show on a trip to Germany she took last May with her husband, Eilert. She talked about a historical museum which was crafted as a ship and she told how there were effects to make you believe you really were on a ship. She discussed some of the churches, noting the bell towers were erected as a separate building because the bells and towers would add too much weight to the churches and cause them structural damage.
After her program, there was a drawing for several prizes. Kim Rabe won a wall poster of a 5-generation family tree, Deb LaFine won a six-month membership to Ancestry.com, Mitchell Bence won family tree maker software, Dean Schippert won a one-year membership to newspaper.com, Susan Bence won Roots Magic software, Ginny Lee won a one-year subscription to Fold 3, Marcia Schippert won a one-year subscription to Family Tree magazine, and Bob Kahl won a one-year membership to MyHeritage.com and a MyHeritage DNA test.
If you have an interest in the ICGS, you can call them at 815-432-3730 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit the website of www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org. TheICGS is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.