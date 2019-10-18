Local businesses and residents decorated in support of Watseka’s Homecoming Week last week. The school has announced the winners.
Winners are: Best Use of Warrior Colors — Prospect Bank; Most Warrior Spirit — Monical's Pizza; Best Overall Design — Gibson Health of Watseka.
Others that decorated include: Center Street Photography, Exposed Tanning & Beauty Salon, Iroquois Federal Insurance, Iroquois Federal Bank, Watseka Public Library and residents Rex and Barb Cluver.
According to information from the school, the community support is very much appreciated.