The Crescent City Historical Society will be open 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 2. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street. For those who cannot manage the stairs, items will be brought to the first floor area for viewing.
Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing; if they can't, a mask will be required. Gloves will be made available to those who want to look through books or photo albums.
The current display is “The History of Model Trains” and that will run through October.
A non-profit organization, the CCHS is open to new members. If you have an interest in the group, contact any of the following: Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Jean Herron, 815-683-2560. If you have items you'd like to donate or loan to the CCHS, contact any of the above-listed members.