The History of Model Trains display at the Crescent City Historical Society will be the main attraction when the CCHS is open Sunday, Sept. 13. The CCHS, located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, will be open 1-3 p.m.
Those who visit will be asked to practice social distancing or wear a mask. Gloves will be available for those who want to look through photo albums or books.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization. If you have questions about the CCHS, want to inquire about membership, or have items to loan or donate, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
CCHS items are located in the upstairs area so those items which can be handled will be brought down to the first floor for viewing upon request.