The Iroquois County Highway crew is readying to repair a bridge on a county line road.
County highway engineer Joel Moore talked to the county board transportation and highway committee about it, and it approved the resolution for improvement to do so.
He explained there are two pipes at 000 East 3050 North in Milks Grove Township needing repair. He said it’s considered a “structure” due to the size of the pipes.
This is a road on the Ford County line. Iroquois County will take the lead but the two counties will share the cost, which will be set based on the assessed value for each county’s portion.
Moore said the plan is to replace the pipes with two double precast concrete bock culverts.
The cost is estimated to be about $100,000 total and it will be taken out of the county bridge fund.
Moore went over the month’s claims.
The total expenses came to $64,868.22, with department receiving $27,206.22. This takes the highway fund’s balance to $923,533,74.
As for the FY20 budget, he said there’s not a lot that can be said on the use of expenses in just a month’s time but “Everything is in line” with where it should be at the beginning of the fiscal year.
The yearly letting is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at the highway department building, and the accepted bids will be ready for county board approval in February.