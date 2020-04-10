High winds caused two semis to rollover on Interstate 57 Wednesday in Iroquois County in separate incidents.
According to Iroquois County Police reports, the first happened at 5:37 p.m. April 8 at mile post 292.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a blue 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Billy R. Kennedy, 59, of Fulton, Missouri, was southbound on Interstate 57. The weather was extremely windy and caused the unit to blow over. The driver was transported to an area hospital due to a minor injury.
The interstate was shut down and traffic was rerouted at Exit 293, Ashkum. The interstate was shut down for approximately three hours.
Then at 6:05 p.m. April 8, a red 2014 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer, driven by Pierre Morin, 41, of Hallendale, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 292 when high winds caused his vehicle to run off the roadway and into the center median.
The driver sustained no injuries.