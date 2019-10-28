Heather Hosanna Orland of Gilman and John "Bobby" Robert Nesse of Rockford are announcing their marriage. Heather, daughter of Joseph and Judy Orland, married John, son of Scott and Carol-Ann Nesse of Rockford, on June 8 in Gilman. The Rev. Scott Nesse officiated.
Heather went to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She graduated in 2018 with bachelor's of science in accountancy. She is currently a public accountant.
John graduated at Rockford Lutheran High School in 2014, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign in 2018 with a bachelor's in social work and will graduate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2020 with a master's in social work. John's current occupation is a school social worker.
Matrons of honor were Grace Detloff, Chicago, and Anna Orland, Bloomington. Bridesmaids were Evi Rondo, Lombard, Colleen Bruton, Chicago, Jess Villie, Champaign, Maddie Jackson, Champaign, and Ashley Chitwood, Bloomington.
Flower girl was Hadley Nesse, Seattle, Washington. Ring bearer was Rio Orland-Tergas, New York, New York.
Best man was Harrison Goldber, Lisle, and David Wilson, Deerfield. Groomsmen were Trenton Sanford, Indianapolis, Indiana, Travis Nesse, Seattle, Washington, Taylor Nesse, Chicago, Brooks Nesse, Dallas, Texas, and Peter Nesse, Rockford.
Ushers were Wilson Pflederer, Tim Sutyak, and Kate Donlin.
The reception was at Kankakee Civic Auditorium, with music by Tim Sutyak and Dylan Kenshalo, and music for the ceremony was by Colleen Bruton and Bruno Lima.
The newlyweds now reside in Rockford and their honeymoon was in New Orleans, Louisiana.