The 44th annual Iroquois County Christmas Cantata had four performance dates in December. The performances took place at First Christian Church, Watseka. Co-directors for the cantata are Erik Parmenter, Denise Kosik and Jessica Fehland, who also serves as director of Joyful Noyz, the children’s choir.
Joyful Noyz is made up of 10 fourth-sixth grade students from the area. This year’s members were: Abby Tindle, Cara Peterson, Lily Kingdon, Lydia Parmenter, Aidan Burnett, Noelle Schroeder, Jaelynne Kraay, Thayren Rigsby, Abigail Neukomm and Isla Burnett. This group represented seven local churches.
Welcoming everyone to the performances were Suzanne Light and Dale Weaver, and serving as narrator was John Franklin. Rev. Franklin pastors First Presbyterian Church, Watseka, and serves as chaplain of Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
The performances began with soloist Fehland singing “He Shall Be Called,” featuring Joyful Noyz. The children’s choir then sang “The Manger Song.”
“Wonderful Counselor” featured soloist Kena Clark, followed by the choir singing “Mighty God.” “Everlasting Father” featured soloist Jayne Henrichs, then the audience was invited to stand and join the choir in singing “Christmas Medley.” The song, “Prince of Peace,” featured soloists Samantha Gooding and Duane Wolfe, and a duet by Megan Schippert and Adam Drake.
Faith Aaron sang a solo during “Emanuel,” the entire choir sang “Bless the Name of Jesus,” and Joyful Noyz was featured during “The Moment.” The final song, “Savior,” featured Joyful Noyz and soloist Earl Kroll.
Members of this year’s cantata choir were: Chris Meredith of Cornerstone Church, Woodland; Raegan Gooding and Samantha Gooding of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville; Suzanne Light, Aidan Burnett and Isla Burnett, Darrow Church of Christ; Erik Parmenter, Abby Tindle, Pamela Cross, Sally Parmenter, Daniel Cross, David Parmenter, Alyssa Bracken, Anna Parmenter and Lydia Parmenter, Living Hope Church of Watseka.
Other members of the cantata were: Ruth Newman, Jayne Henrichs, Kena Clark, Megan Schippert, Denise Kosik and London Clark, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth; Dale Weaver, Bethel Baptist, Bourbonnais; Thayren Rigsby, Mandi Shaner, Faith Aaron and Jeff Shaner of Trinity Church, Watseka; Adam Drake of University Methodist, Peoria; Rebecca Johnson of Gilman Methodist Church; Jim Shrove of Immaculate Conception, Gilman; and John Franklin of First Presbyterian, Watseka.
The cantata choir also included: Kelly Johnson, Cara Peterson, Blake Burd, Jessica Fehland, Jamie Atkins, Lyle Kofoot, Jeanne Brown, Bob Burd, Lauri Zumwalt and Abigail Neukomm, First United Methodist Church, Watseka; Joe Shide, Dr. David Nagele and Cathy Shide, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland, Ind.; Noelle Schroeder, Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka; Rita Perkinson, Onarga Christian Church; Duane Wolfe of Zion Lutheran, Chebanse; and Jeanne Weiss of Grace Fellowship of Oak Forest.
Others participating in the cantata choir were: Linda Muehling, Dale Whitson, Anne Callahan, Jaelynne Kraay, Pat Neal, Greg Muehling, Tod Waters and JoAnn Howard, First Christian Church, Watseka; Earl Kroll, Milford Church of the Nazarene; and Gary Cahoe, Lily Kingdon, Max Gooding and Addison Kingdon, St. Edmund’s Catholic Church, Watseka.
Each year, the cantata chooses a local organization to be the recipient of the proceeds of remaining funds after production expenses have been met. This year’s recipient is Iroquois Memorial Hospice, the only county-based hospice serving the area.
The cantata choir organizes and begins practices in October. Several local businesses help the group offset the expenses of the production by serving as sponsors and this year’s sponsors included: Monical’s Pizza, Iroquois Title Company, WGFA Radio, First Christian Church, Baier Publishing Co., Living Hope Church, Dr. Rodney Yergler, DDS; SR Mohler Mechanical Contractor, Hasselbring Accounting, First Trust and Savings Bank, Potter Rentals, Gilman Star, Dr. David Nagele, DDS; Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan, Steve Scoggan Photography, Thrivent Financial Action Team, and the Iroquois County Times-Republic.
Those who help behind-the-scene are Chris Meredith, sound; David Parmenter, spotlight; and Alyssa Eenigenburg, lights.