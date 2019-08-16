Watseka aldermen Tuesday night heard a report on the Department of Natural Resources grant program.
Bob Harwood, who has been overseeing the $5.3 million grant program for the city, gave his final report. He is stepping down from the position at the end of August.
The grant was awarded to the city to help with buyouts of homes that had been substantially flooded. It is voluntary on the part of the homeowner.
The process is including assessing the home, title searches, making an offer to the homeowner and demolishing the home. Once the home is demolished, the property can never be built on again.
Harwood told the aldermen at the Tuesday night code enforcement committee meeting that he has had several people ask about the demolition process.
He said he wanted “to get in front of all of you and explain the process as I understand it. I think you are all aware, the city is responsible for the demolition,” he said.
“You have to use a bid process for each property. The bid specs should specify exactly how the city wants the property and resulting debris handled,” he said. “ The city’s current practice for demolition is what I would suggest be sued. Each property has a budget for demolition. The properties can be bid separately or as a package bid. If a package is used each property must have a dollar amount identified in the bid for demolition for budgetary purposes.
“Asbestos evaluation is also a requirement of the grant. The state has agreed that the demolition contractor can be held responsible for this evaluation. If the city wants to proceed in this manner it must be included in your bid specs. Each property has a budget for this evaluation.
“The price for this evaluation must be shown separately in the bid for budgetary purposes. Likewise, if asbestos removal is required it will require a separate dollar amount identified for budgetary purposes. I have been contacted by a firm in Bloomington that provides inspection and reveal as this is a very specialized process and not readily available,” he said.
That company is Ideal Environmental Engineering in Bloomington, he said.
Harwood said he doesn’t know how many properties will have asbestos, but he thinks there will be some.
He said title searches for the 65 primary properties identified are almost completed. “They will be done by the time I leave at the end of the month,” he said. “I got two more in today. We only have five left.”
Nineteen appraisals have been done, he said. “Those continue to move along. I’m getting three or four a week,” he said.
“We’ve got six offers out and six offers have been accepted,” he said. One of those has not been completed yet because of a hold up on the paperwork. Once that is completed by the homeowner, he said, they will be getting that to the state also.
“Of the six properties that have accepted the bid and the money committed to so far to these properties is at $342,050,” he said. That figure includes the demotion and asbestos evaluation and removal if necessary.
Mayor John Allhands said that he would talk to the bank about possibly increasing the city’s line of credit. The city has to pay for the work to be done and then the grant will reimburse the city for the work done.
Harwood said they had figured that about six properties could be done at a time, so he feels they are on track.
One other issue of the grant is that a picture of the empty filled in lot must be submitted to IDNR before the reimbursement will be made, he said.
Harwood said that the files are kept on his computer and there are backups of the files, also.
Harwood told the committee he would be available after he leaves the position in case his replacement or any of the aldermen have questions about anything.
Harwood said when the grant was first announced there were 25 people who came to him right away and said ‘we’re in. We don’t care what.”
“So I started making a priority list and that’s the list we’ve been working off,” he said.
He said everything so far has been coming in under budget so he believes that there will be money left over.
There have been some cases where people have taken flood insurance money for their property and walked away from the property but put that insurance money in the bank.
“That comes off the top of the grant,” he said.
The state handles the contracts, which are sent directly to the homeowner. The city gets a copy of it, he said, but the city is not handling them.
“Once the contracts are issued, we are out of it,” he said.
The aldermen told Harwood they appreciate the time he has devoted to the program.