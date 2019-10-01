There should be something for just about everyone at this weekend’s Harvest Daze, which takes place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event is organized by the Iroquois County Historical Society, which raises funds throughout the year to keep the museum maintained and repaired so it remains open to the public.
A Woodworth-style fish fry will go from 4-7 p.m. this Friday – you can eat your meal there or you can get your order to-go.
Saturday’s events are lined up to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place promptly at 9, with entertainment throughout the day: Lisa and Friends, Onarga Music Club, Ryan Leggott and Vern and Vern Denault. There will be lots of vendors offering their wares and a variety of foods will be offered by vendors, in the Red Barn on the museum grounds, and inside the museum. Though other foods will be offered in the Red Barn, the main meal will be ham and beans prepared by members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Hams and beans will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until gone.
A major attraction on Saturday is the Cruise-In, which will feature motorcycles, trucks and cars. Registration for the Cruise-In runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with awards to be presented at 3. The entries will now be judged and a freewill donation will be accepted, with all proceeds going to the ICHS and museum. The first 25 entries will receive dash plaques, there will be door prizes, and great music from the 50’s and 60’s will be played. Awards for the Top 25 are for Best of Show, Stock and Modified, with 22” trophies. Organizer Mike Eastburn can be contacted at 815-383-3824 or by email at mweastburn53@yahoo.com.
David Hiles is once again organizing the Tractor Show, which will be on the museum grounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There’s no charge to participate and if you need more information, contact Hiles at 815-383-4364.
Sunday’s entertainment will include Rusty Wheels Jammers, Todd Pheifer and the Jennings Street Band, and the Newton County Community Band. The big tent’s featured meal will be ham and beans prepared by the Sheldon United Methodist Church with serving 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the supply runs out.
Vendors are slated to be set up the entire weekend; however, some vendors may be there just one of the days, not both. Some of the offerings include stained glass, country crafts and repurposed items, wind chimes, woven rugs and table runners, ceramics, holiday decorations, handmade jewelry, handmade candles and wax melts, wood projects, goose clothes, and quilted, crocheted and knitted items.
A popular event of Harvest Daze is the pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. In celebration of the historical Apollo 11 flight in 1969, this year’s theme is “Fly Me to the Moon.” Pumpkins can be created by individuals, organizations or groups, and they can be painted, carved and/or decorated. Entries need to be registered by 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and must be in place by 10 a.m. Saturday. There is no charge to enter this contest.
And while roaming the museum and grounds, be sure to check out the silent auction and lucky draw. These are new this year and replace the Harvest Daze raffle. For the silent auction, each bid will be written down on an auction sheet for the item being offered; for the lucky draw, you purchase tickets and place as many tickets as you want in a container corresponding to the prize you’d like to win. With these changes, pre-sale tickets will no longer be available.
If you have questions about the ICHS, Old Courthouse Museum or Harvest Daze, call 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For the ICGS or the pumpkin decorating contest, call 815-432-3730, whose hours are the same as those of the museum.