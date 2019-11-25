The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Sharpshooters will host an informational and organizational meeting for a winter season 4-H air rifle program.
The meeting will take place at the University of Illinois Extension Office located at 916 E Seminary, Onarga. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
All interested potential participants and their parents are encouraged to attend. Members do not need to belong to a 4-H club to participate in the 4-H Sharpshooters.
The meeting attendance will determine the viability of pursuing an air rifle instructional program. Arrangements have been made to use the Iroquois West High School air rifle range on Monday nights. The plan is for program participants to meet at least two Mondays a month starting in January. The program will have the services of three 4-H trained instructors, according to program coordinator, Jim Miller. The program focus will be on middle school age participants. High school age students are welcome and participants will be accepted as young as 10 years old.
The emphasis of the program will be on safety and safe handling of all guns and the responsibility of gun use and ownership. Lastly, the instructors will encourage building marksmanship skills to the maximum ability of each participant regardless of age or previous experience.
Parents with questions can contact Jen Odle at the U of I Extension Office by calling 815-268-4051.