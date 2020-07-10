DANVILLE — Did you know roughly 25 percent of our kitchen scraps end up in the landfill? What if there was a way to reduce that amount while creating something incredibly useful at the same time? Composting is the ultimate way to recycle items like coffee grounds, eggshells and melon rinds, according to information from the /university of Illinois Extension.
According to the EPA, when compost is mixed with soil, it increases the organic matter, adds nutrients and improves plant health. Composting can decrease the need for chemical fertilizers and lower your carbon footprint.
On July 21, University of IL Extension Horticulture Educator, Ryan Pankau will give a live presentation on composting. He will walk through the basics and explain common mistakes made by beginners.
Pankau will also cover the different compost bin choices available-everything from simple handmade structures using re-purposed materials to a wide variety of styles that can be purchased. He recently built a compost bin at Kennekuk Herb garden and will include details on how to build your own basic compost bin. With more people gardening, this is a great time to learn how to transform those kitchen scraps into black gold for plants and garden.
A Guide to Composting will be on July 21 at 6 p.m. remotely via webinar by computer, smart phone or participants can call in by phone. There is no charge to attend this presentation, however, attendees must register to receive handouts and a zoom link. Register online with the University of IL Extensionhttps://go.illinois.edu/AGuidetoComposting or by calling 217-442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.