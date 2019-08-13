The Crescent-Iroquois CUSD #249 Board of Education conducted a special meeting Aug. 12.
Steve Massey, president of the board, called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. Responding to roll call were board members Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Massey, Christi Pheifer and Jody Niebuhr.
Prior to an executive session, Rod Grimsley, interim superintendent for the district, introduced Rachel Pueschell, who was a candidate for the position of school secretary.
The board entered into an executive session, which lasted about a half hour.
Once the board reconvened into the regular session, the first item of business was to approve a contract for Rod Grimsley as superintendent of the district. Pueschell was then officially hired to serve as building secretary for Crescent City Grade School.
Grimsley distributed copies of a premium summary from Prairie State Insurance Coop which compared PSIC’s rates with those of the school’s current insurance carrier. After comparing the differences on several points, the board voted to use PSIC as the unit’s insurance provider, which saves the district about $21,000 per year.
The board then voted to approve a revised contract for principal Jim DeMay. The revision allows DeMay to serve as a PE teacher for CCGS. Present was Jody Munsterman, who represented the Crescent City Teachers Education Association, who noted the teachers had no objections to DeMay teaching PE.
Grimsley asked the board if the Aug. 19 meeting could be rescheduled to Aug. 20 due to a conflict. The board then agreed the regular August meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 20, in the CCGS cafeteria. Adjournment came at 8:07 p.m.