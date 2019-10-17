Lee Murdock, guitarist and storyteller from Kaneville will be at Watseka Public Library on Nov. 5. His “Great Lakes Ghosts” concert will feature songs and stories about Great Lakes shipping, lighthouses, ghosts, and shipwrecks. The free program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to everyone, according to a news release.
Noted as a fluent instrumentalist on the six and twelve string guitars, Murdock combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in songs. He began his music career in the Chicago area in the mid-1970’s, expanding his repertoire as his interest in folk music and the maritime tradition grew.
Murdock’s presentation will be sponsored by Friends of the Watseka Public Library to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its founding in 1999. The first officers of the 1999-2000 year were Art Brown, president; Mark Thompson, vice president; Lynara Tonner, secretary and Anne Zumwalt, treasurer. Brown provided the impetus for the formation of the group. Current officers are Jeanne Elliott, president; Diann Peabody, vice president; Mary Bohlmann, secretary and Tony Laucius, treasurer. Board members are Denise Harwood, Dalia Laucius, Mick McAnarney and Karen Sturgis.
The non-profit Friends group has the purposes of stimulating interest in the Library and its activities, enriching cultural opportunities of the community through the Library, and supplementing library services not provided for by public funds. Membership is open to anyone. Please contact the Library if you have questions about the Nov. 5 program or membership in Friends of the Watseka Public Library.