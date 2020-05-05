Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sheldon Tuesday afternoon.
The home at 125 E. Main St, owned by John Gray, ended up with a lot of smoke damage, said Sheldon Fire Chief Adam Zumwalt.
The fire was called in at noon.
He said there were several tenants of the home, and a grease fire started on the stove after it was left attended. “The kitchen and adjoining room had extensive smoke damage. Fortunately, the fire didn’t travel.”
Zumwalt said there were no injuries, and the pets were found okay.
Also responding to the call were firefighters from Concord, Donovan, Woodland and Kentland, Indiana.