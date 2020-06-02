The village board of Crescent City met June 1 at the Crescent City Community Center due to social-distancing standards during the pandemic. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Clerk Cathy Crego took roll call with the following responding: Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma and Joe Belott. Also present were treasurer Carolyn Rapp, ERH rep Amanda Belott and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Two residents – John and Yvonne Doggett – were present. John expressed his appreciation to the work done by the village and Johnson in regards to mowing, the recycling program and the newly-installed flags along main street. He and Yvonne asked the board if the tiles and drains connected to Miner Park area on the north side of the highway could be checked due to standing water. The couple, along with others in the 600-700 blocks of Route 24/Union Street, have problems with water in their homes after heavy rains. This issue will be looked into to see what the problem is and get it resolved.
Minutes of the May 4 meeting were approved as presented.
Amanda Belott of ERH gave her monthly report. All required samples were collected and analyzed and monthly operating reports were submitted, JULIE requests were responded to, the chlorine injectors at the water plant were cleaned, and the well pumps and high-service pumps were rotated. A water meter was installed at a home on Union Street and a temporary supply hose had to be run from a neighboring residence. It was noted the resident will receive an adjustment on the next water bill. Anyone in the village who has received a notice for a new water meter to be installed needs to respond to that notice as soon as possible so the work can be done.
Al Johnson noted it would be helpful if dividers or partitions could be put up to keep materials separated at the dump – the board felt this would be a good idea. A catch basin on the eastern part of Union Street had been located, cleaned and is now being used. The dumpster at the dump will need to be emptied. Anyone needing to get items to the dump should call Mark Rabe at 815-383-4915 to arrange assistance with those items.
Residents of Crescent City are asked to take their grass clippings to the dump – there is a special section just for grass clippings. Also, only residents are allowed to use the dump and dumpster – this keeps the cost efficient to the village and residents.
Carolyn Rapp distributed her reports. There were several residents listed with past-due water bills, which were to be paid June 1. A late fee will now be added to those past-due bills, with shut-offs slated for July 1. Anyone with concerns about their bill should contact Rapp. The board gave its approval to roll-over a CD and approved her reports.
In new business, the board approved to pay one-third of the ditch-cleaning bill. Mayor Rabe announced work would begin soon on the front of the community center and the village attorney is now involved with the removal of a condemned trailer. Marty's Barber Shop was set to re-open June 2, five trees were planted on the south property of Crescent City Grade School, work on city hall will begin as soon as the weather straightens out, and the board needs to consider names for a replacement for current building inspector Dennis Boyer, who will retire at the end of the year.
Anyone in Crescent City who has a golf cart which is used on village streets is required to register them. This is a free registration which requires the name of the owner, their address and contact info, and a copy of their insurance card to prove the golf cart is insured. All golf carts used in the village need to have operational headlights, taillights and turn signals. Those with questions can call city hall at 815-683-2363 and Crego will get back to them. The required information can also be left in the drop box of the door at city hall and Crego will get verification of the registration to the owner.
Bills were approved for payment.
The board then discussed the Annual Appropriation Ordinance and, following a few changes, approved Ordinance No. 2020-06-01.
Motion to adjourn came at 9:30 by Dennis Ritzma and seconded by Kim Rabe. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6. The location of the meeting will be dependent upon the phase-in period of the state in regards to COVID-19.