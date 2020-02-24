On Saturday, February 8th, the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H club met at the Ashkum Catholic Church. Present were 21 members, 10 cloverbuds, and 10 guests. The Health and Safety Report was given by Haley Behrends and Laney Bussian on how to keep your dogs safe this winter.
For old business, Riley Behrends talked about her experience at the ceramics workshop. In new business, Ashkum Go-Getters can sign up for a loop yarn workshop. The Ashkum Go-Getters discussed fun outing ideas in March, and they are ice skating and/or a trampoline park. Next, Jr. Leaders were assigned to do a service project, and had a quick discussion after the meeting. Shortly after the meeting, the Ashkum Go-Getters went to the Merkle-Knipprath nursing home in Clifton to play bingo and give out Valentines.
Dylan Behrends did a demonstration on different positions to shoot a rifle, and Kasey Novak and Karlie Wilken did a demonstration together on how to give animals shots, ear and eye drops, and medication. Evelyn Fatka did a demonstration on how to crochet, and Riley Behrends did a demonstration on how to make popcorn. Refreshments were served by the Alberts and Wilken families.
Kalyn Alberts,
Reporter