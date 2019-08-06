On July 14, President Nik Hanson welcomed everyone to the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club’s annual potluck. Prior to eating, Pastor Dan Shipton offered a blessing.
Nik called the meeting to order at 4:58 p.m. Dylan Behrends led the pledges. When roll call was taken, there were 21 members, 6 cloverbuds, and 7 leaders present and many guests.
In old business, Karlie Wilken and Kasey Novak presented the clubs senior scholarship checks to this year’s recipients Kate Hanson and Anna Hickman. Recipient Rachel Cailteux was absent. Anna and Kate then read their scholarship essays. Anna and Kate’s thank you notes were read by Corresponding Secretary Evelyn Fatka.
Leader Sharlene Finegan started new business by telling us we need to finalize all the fair schedules. We then discussed the presentation of the clubs. We chose Dylan Behrends, Christa Hickman, and Harmony Boudreau to represent our club by carrying our club banner during the opening ceremony at the fair. Cloverbud Leaders Lara Fatka and Beth Behrends talked about all the activities the cloverbuds did during this year and the cloverbuds showed the painting they had made for fair. A list of random fair information was read by Carson McGill. At the very end, all the 4-H members present showed their fair projects.
Following the meeting, the families enjoyed a swimming outing to the Clifton Swimming Pool.