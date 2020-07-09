A Red Cross Blood Drive conducted from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. June 16 in the Ashkum Coliseum collected a record setting 134 pints of blood. There were 132 presenting donors. Thirty-three double red cell units were collected, according to information from the club.
Members of the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club, who sponsored this 12th annual drive, would like to thank all the donors and the volunteers who made this year’s drive a huge success. A big thank you for the amazing continued support from our giving community. In the past 12 years, since 2009, the Go-Getters 4-H sponsored Red Cross Blood Drives have collected 1,260 units of blood helping save up to 3,780 lives.
Many dedicated donors hit milestone achievements. Five gallon donor is Kyle Kraft and Eric Meister is a 4 gallon donor. Angela Cooper and Cory Siebring are three gallon donors. Charles Classen and David Lyons have donated two gallons. One gallon donors are Brian Alberts, Mary Cleary, Jared Finegan, Jeffrey Hanson, Rachel Kern, Ellen Mikeworth and Lesley Vaske.
According to Red Cross records the following presenting donors were first time donors (or had not donated in a substantial amount of time and were being reentered into the system): John Causley, Sandra Fecht, Arlene Kirschner and Jennifer Lindgren.
Winners of a $10 gift card to a local business, donated by the Go-Getters , were Carolyn Silfies, Beans & Barley Brews; Angie Cooper, Subway; Brit Wilkening, Pizza Palace; Kathy Maisonneuve, Subway and Angie Kinstner, Beans & Barley Brews. All presenting donors received a Red Cross T-shirt.
Volunteers included Kayla Adams, Stacy Bussian, Laura Hanson, Krystal Alberts, Lara Fatka, Stephanie Hanson, Beth Behrends, Sharlene Finegan, Alan Behrends, DJ Harris and Jerome Finegan.
The Go-Getters 4-H Club provided the food for the canteen area.
The next Ashkum Community Blood Drive will be in June 2021.