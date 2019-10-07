The Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club will sponsor a food drive Saturday morning, October 12th, beginning at 9:30 am in the Village of Ashkum.
4-Hers will canvas the streets of Ashkum, going door-to-door to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations. Residents are asked to leave donated items by their front doors for quick pick up by the 4-Hers.
Contributions may also be dropped off at the Assumption BVM Catholic Church Hall in Ashkum from 9-11:30 am and put in the truck.
Area residents who do not reside in Ashkum but wish to join these 4-Hers in this important project, are encouraged drop off donations at this site.
The Go-Getters have, again, set a goal to FILL A TRUCK and to surpass last years efforts.
Ashkum Go-Getter 4-Hers invite all community residents to partner with them in this effort. All donations will be delivered to the Clifton Community Food Pantry. For more information, call 815-383-9891.