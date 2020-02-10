Seven Ashkum Go-Getters Junior Leaders, Nik Hanson, Dylan Behrends, Carson McGill, Karlie Wilken, Anna Hickman, Christa Hickiman, and Abbey Hanson volunteered on December 7th to help load boxes of food and gifts into cars at the local Clifton Community Food Pantry distribution day.
On Sunday, December 8th, the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club met at the Ashkum Catholic Hall.
Present were 21 members, 11 cloverbuds and 11 guests. The Go-Getters briefly went over old business and then the meeting was adjourned to the club’s annual Christmas Bingo followed by Christmas Caroling. After caroling around town, the Club returned to the church hall to enjoy hot chocolate and refreshments served by the Behrends and Tryban families.
On Saturday, January 11th the Go-Getters met at the Ashkum Catholic Church Hall. Present were 21 members, ten cloverbuds and ten guests. The Health and Safety Report was given by Haley Behrends and Laney Bussian on how not to slip on ice.
For old business, the group awarded the top discount card sellers with a monetary donation. First place seller was Kalyn Alberts, second place was Abbey Hanson and third place seller was Karlie Wilken. After, the Go-Getters evaluated and discussed bingo and Christmas Caroling from the December meeting. Next, the decision was made to make a donation to the Ashkum Coliseum to help renovate the kitchen.
For new business, the Ashkum Go-Getters decided to pay for a half page ad in the 2020 Iroquois County fair book. Angel Tag shopping winners meeting the closest to the $50 mark challenge, Nik Hanson, Dylan Behrends, Abbey Hanson and Brenna Hanson, earned a Dairy Queen gift card. Handmade valentines were then made for the Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home.
Nik Hanson demonstrated Parliamentary Procedure, and Carson McGill demonstrated How A Plasma Sphere Works. Alexis Gerdes did a demonstration on How To Make A Banana Split Pudding Cup and Kalyn Alberts demonstrated How To Model For The Fashion Revue at the fair. Refreshments were served prior to the meeting by the Hanson and Hanson families.
A Ceramics project Workshop was held on Sunday, January 26th with thirteen members learning the skills of ceramic painting and working on a project that they will exhibit at the fair this summer.
Kalyn Alberts, Reporter