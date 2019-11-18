Glenn Raymond students competed in the IESA speech contest Nov. 2 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda School.
Participants may choose from many events for competition: solo acting, poetry, regular duet, improv duet, impromptu speaking, small group acting, chorale reading, team improv or original script. Students who participate in speech receive valuable practice in public speaking and presentation and gain confidence that carries over to other aspects of their lives, according to information from the school.
The following students represented Glenn Raymond:
Vanysah Hickman and Olivia Drake, fifth grade, duet, Dud Wars, first
Aaron Greene and Eli Maulding, fifth grade, duet, What is it?, first
Madison Evetts, Betty Espinoza, Siana Hernandez, fifth grade, group, Completely Malled, first
Hallie Cahoe, Jenna Cotter, Haley Walwer, Ella Rogers, Elika Hardistry. fifth grade, group, Girls’ Night Out, first
Alexis Feggett and Faith DeLahr, sixth grade, duet, Just Cuz, first
Lydia Mustered, Thayren Rigsby, Taylor Bright, sixth grade, group, Completely Malled, first
Cara Petersen, Abigail Neukomm, Noelle Schroeder, sixth grade, group, Friends Forever, first
Megan Martin and Karsyn Legan, seventh grade, duet, Hut! Hut! Hut!, first
Maya Machev and Sara Parsons, seventh grade, duet, Girl Behind the Wheel, first
Skyla Buwalda and Faith Yarneau, seventh grade, duet, Completely, first
Yudi Orellana and Kally Gaytan. seventh grade, duet, Girl Behind the Wheel, second
Sophie Simpson and Addie Kingdon, seventh grade, duet, Open to Interpretation, first
Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer. seventh grade, duet, Fire Me Up, Mama, first
Abby Quick and Haven Crouch. seventh grade, duet, Help Me, second
Annika Greene, Madi Hughes, Marisa Clark, seventh grade, group, The Young and the Soaplesxs, first
Quinn Starkey, Ben Guimond, Drew McTaggart, James Newell, seventh grade, group, Think Big, first
Codi Krueger, eighth grade, solo, I’ll Be With You Shortly, first
Quentin Meredith. eighth grade, solo, Thirteen, first
Lily Eheart and Natalie Erickson., eighth grade, duet, Order, Order, first
Keely Rowell and Maggie Dickte, eighth grade, duet, Mixed Orders, first
Jasmine Essington and Brianna Denault, eighth grade, duet, Just Cuz, first
Moriah Pueschell and Lydia Schroeder, eighth grade, duet, Open to Interpretation, first
Baylee Huggins, Caden Curtis, Brayden Ketchum, Bricen Walwer, eighth grade, group, Creepy Acres, second
Jack Combes, Myles Lynch, Hagan Hoy, Evan LaBelle, Aidan Morris, eighth grade, group, Forest Therapy, first
Baylee Huggins, Hagan Hoy, Jack Combes, Caden Curtis, Myles Lynch, eighth grade, team improv, first
Baylee Huggins and Hagan Hoy, eighth grade, team improv, first
On Oct. 25, nine groups competed in the County Speech Contest hosted by Milford Elementary School.
Participating from Glenn Raymond School were:
