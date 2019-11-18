Glenn Raymond students competed in the IESA speech contest Nov. 2 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda School. 

Participants may choose from many events for competition:  solo acting, poetry, regular duet, improv duet, impromptu speaking, small group acting, chorale reading, team improv or original script. Students who participate in speech receive valuable practice in public speaking and presentation and gain confidence that carries over to other aspects of their lives, according to information from the school.

The following students represented Glenn Raymond:

Vanysah Hickman and Olivia Drake, fifth grade, duet, Dud Wars, first

Aaron Greene and Eli Maulding, fifth grade, duet, What is it?, first

Madison Evetts, Betty Espinoza, Siana Hernandez, fifth grade, group, Completely Malled, first

Hallie Cahoe, Jenna Cotter, Haley Walwer, Ella Rogers, Elika Hardistry. fifth grade, group, Girls’ Night Out, first

Alexis Feggett and Faith DeLahr, sixth grade, duet, Just Cuz, first

Lydia Mustered, Thayren Rigsby, Taylor Bright, sixth grade, group, Completely Malled, first

Cara Petersen, Abigail Neukomm, Noelle Schroeder, sixth grade, group, Friends Forever, first

Megan Martin and Karsyn Legan, seventh grade, duet, Hut! Hut! Hut!, first

Maya Machev and Sara Parsons, seventh grade, duet, Girl Behind the Wheel, first

Skyla Buwalda and Faith Yarneau, seventh grade, duet, Completely, first

Yudi Orellana and Kally Gaytan. seventh grade, duet, Girl Behind the Wheel, second

Sophie Simpson and Addie Kingdon, seventh grade, duet, Open to Interpretation, first

Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer. seventh grade, duet, Fire Me Up, Mama, first

Abby Quick and Haven Crouch. seventh grade, duet, Help Me, second

Annika Greene, Madi Hughes, Marisa Clark, seventh grade, group, The Young and the Soaplesxs, first

Quinn Starkey, Ben Guimond, Drew McTaggart, James Newell, seventh grade, group, Think Big, first

Codi Krueger, eighth grade, solo, I’ll Be With You Shortly, first

Quentin Meredith. eighth grade, solo, Thirteen, first

Lily Eheart and Natalie Erickson., eighth grade, duet, Order, Order, first

Keely Rowell and Maggie Dickte, eighth grade, duet, Mixed Orders, first

Jasmine Essington and Brianna Denault, eighth grade, duet, Just Cuz, first

Moriah Pueschell and Lydia Schroeder, eighth grade, duet, Open to Interpretation, first

Baylee Huggins, Caden Curtis, Brayden Ketchum, Bricen Walwer, eighth grade, group, Creepy Acres, second

Jack Combes, Myles Lynch, Hagan Hoy, Evan LaBelle, Aidan Morris, eighth grade, group, Forest Therapy, first

Baylee Huggins, Hagan Hoy, Jack Combes, Caden Curtis, Myles Lynch, eighth grade, team improv, first

Baylee Huggins and Hagan Hoy, eighth grade, team improv, first

On Oct. 25, nine groups competed in the County Speech Contest hosted by Milford Elementary School. Participants may choose from many events for competition:  solo acting, poetry, regular duet, improv duet, impromptu speaking, small group acting, team improv or original script.

Participating from Glenn Raymond School were:

Caden Curtis, Baylee Huggins, Jack Combes, Hagan Hoy, Myles Lynch, eighth grade, team improv, first place

Baylee Huggins and Hagan Hoy, eighth grade, improv duet, first place

Hagan Hoy, Evan LaBelle, Myles Lynch, Aidan Morris, Jack Combes, eighth grade, small group, Forest Therapy, first place

Maggie Dickte and Keely Rowell, eighth grade, duet, Mixed Orders, first place

Moriah Pueschell and Lydia Schroeder, eighth grade, duet, Open to Interpretation, first place

Quentin Meredith, eighth grade, solo, Thirteen, first place

Annika Greene, Marisa Clark, Madi Hughes, seventh grade, small group, The Young and the Soapless, first place

Megan Martin and Karsyn Legan, seventh grade, duet, Hut! Hut! Hut!, first place

Vanysah Hickman and Olivia Drake, fifth grade, duet, Dud Wars, first place

