On Jan. 27 a local fifth grade class got a Kindness Challenge paper.
As the class looked through all the challenges the group decided that they going to make a poster for the lunch ladies according to information provided. Cheyenne Irby got two of her friends, Summer Yarneau and Kaydenn Nolan, to help her. They decided to make a big poster that said “Thank You” in large letters.
As they worked on the poster JoAnna Varela-Arteaga and Ava Curtis wanted to help, so they made posters, too. During directed study on Feb. 6-7, the students went around the whole school getting most people to sign the poster, including some teachers.
The group made it back to class and asked their teacher if they could use a few candy canes to give to the lunch ladies as a gift. The next day when they went to the lunch area they showed the ladies their appreciation signs and shortly after, they hung them up in the cafeteria on the unused lunch table where everyone can see it.