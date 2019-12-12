Girl Scout Troop 2921 is conducting a community awareness project.
According to information provided, the troop would like to let the community know about the local food pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka.
The food pantry helps more than 120 families every month and about 1,700 families a year with food and some personal care products.
The Scouts ask that the community help by donating canned goods, dry goods and personal care products to the First United Methodist Food Pantry.