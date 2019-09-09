It’s time for another Super Saturday in Gilman.
It is an all-day event and happens throughout the downtown and a few other locations in town.
It’s sponsored by the city of Gilman and the Iroquois County Chamber of Commerce, said Jamie Eden, chamber board president.
The American Legion will have a breakfast from 7-10 a.m.
There will be a POW/MIA presentation at 10:30 a.m., with an Honor Flight presentation at 11.
“New this year is the pet parade, which is exciting for all the pet lovers,” said Eden. “Just bring a donation item for ICare to enter. All animals must be leashed or caged to participate.”
The pet parade will be at 2 p.m. along downtown Central Street.
There will be several events which are traditional for Super Saturday.
The tractor show will go from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The car and motorcycle show registration will be from9-10 a.m., with judging set for 11 and awards will be handed out at 12:30 p.m.
Vendors will be in full swing until 4 p.m.
There will be a bags tournament starting at noon at the Crossroads Cantina. Adults teams play for $30, children teams play for $10.
Bingo, hosted by Gilman Healthcare, will be played from 2-4 p.m. at the American Legion House.
There will be things for kids to do, as well.
Kids games will go from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The kiddie tractor pull will be at 1 p.m. There will be a kids bucket rodeo.
The Garage Youth Center will be open all day.
A race car simulator will be set up from noon until 3 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Campus Life will host a paint war at the elementary school yard.
Businesses will be taking part in celebrating Super Saturday.
“Back by popular demand is the golf cart scavenger hunt sponsored by Inside Out. Grab your golf cart and come on up,” said Eden.
It will begin at 2:30 p.m.
At Inside Out there will be a bloody Mary bar and wine tasting.
Todd Phiefer will perform at 11 a.m. Damon Mitchell will take the stage at 7 p.m.
At Boondocks there will be biscuits and gravy served at 7 p.m., and there will be a pulled pork lunch.
Free Time Fitness will have an open house with giveaways and raffles.
The Gathering will have its fall items and pulled pork available.
Hometown Foods will have a pork burger cookout in its parking lot.
Eden said, “Finishing our day with be the first annual Old Boys And Girls fundraising auction. There will be lots of great auction items to help support the longest running reunion in Illinois.”
The doors at the Gilman Fire House will open at 4 p.m. with a dinner at 5 and auction at 6.