A Gilman man was indicted by a grand jury July 1 on criminal sexual assault charges.
Iroquois County Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said Friday via telephone that Jorge Cases, 57, was indicted for two counts of criminal sexual assault/force, and one count of criminal sexual abuse/force.
The victim is a female acquaintance of Casas’ son and the assaults took place at Casas’ home in Gilman, O’Brien said.
Casas is being held on $50,000 bond at the Iroquois County Jail.
He is scheduled to be before Judge Michael Sabol at 9:30 a.m. July 7 for arraignment.