The city council of Gilman had its regular meeting on Sept. 9. Present were Mayor Rick Theesfeld, McGehee, Eimen, Kraft, Elliott, and Francher. Clerk Morris and treasurer Johnson were also present.
Minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the road and bridge fund was discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
Theesfeld recommended the appointment of Darrel Bachman as Ward 2 Alderman to replace Fred Voigt who recently resigned. It was to appoint Darrel Bachman as Ward 2 Alderman to serve until the spring 2021 election. This was unanimously approved.
Two residents from S. Main St. were in attendance and advised the council that a driveway is sinking on their street, and discussed their concerns about not having a crossing guard at the intersection of Rt. 24 and S. Main St. Theesfeld advised the residents that although it is not the city’s responsibility, the city will have Chief Anderson monitor the area to the extent that he can do so.
The payment of $108,020.72 to Iroquois Paving Corporation MFT fund. Theesfeld noted that the final bill is $33,031.06 less than the bid due to changes made to the original plan. This was unanimously approved.
The purchase of 322 S. Hartwell St. from Jeffrey A. Miller for $500 with the city paying all closing cost and real estate taxes was discussed. This was unanimously approved. Theesfeld has contacted Lee Farms Excavating to provide an estimate for the demolition of the structure on that property.
Ordinance No. 19-20-05 amending the language regarding Class D liquor licenses to specifically state an opening time of day was discussed to approve to adopt. This was unanimously approved.
The payment of $247,728.12 to Iroquois Paving Corporation from the 2019 bond project fund for the N. Thomas/E. Second St. project was discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The application for liquor license of the Gilman Old Boys & Girls Association for Sept. 14 Class B special event license, which was previously issued on Aug. 16 was presented and discussed. This was unanimously approved.
Theesfeld advised the council of the status of the plans for the proposed Central Street street-scaping project, as the grant is due to be submitted by Nov. A street and alley committee meeting had taken place on Aug. 16 regarding this proposed project.
There was a discussion to close the MFT certificate of deposit at Prospect Bank and transfer those funds of $101,617.38 to the MFT checking account. This was unanimously approved.
Theesfeld advised of the city’s acquisition of the former Betty Theofield property at 311 N. Central Street, with no funds paid to the owner, but the city paying all closing costs and real estate taxes. The acquisition was unanimously approved.
Eimen advised the council of the Sept. 18 zoning board of appeals hearing regarding adult use cannabis and inquired if any council member had any questions, comments or restrictions to be placed on any future adult use cannabis businesses in the city limits.
He also advised that there will be not agreement between the city and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department for an officer to patrol in Gilman at this time, as the Sheriff’s does not have the staff to cover a 40 hour work week in Gilman, and is even unsure about whether there is staff to cover 24 hours per week.
Eimen further stated that he would like to see some antique light strings in the vacant lot next to 122 N. Central St. before Old Boys in 2020. He also stated that he would like for the city to hire area teenagers next summer to do work to keep the city clean, such as picking up garbage, using a weed-eater, etc.
Kraft said that he is looking into the city purchasing a 4-wheel drive, all terrain vehicle (UTV) for plowing now on the city sidewalks, etc.
The bills were presented for approval, and to approve the balance sheet, and profit and loss statement dated Sept. 9. This was unanimously approved.