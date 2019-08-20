The regular meeting of the Gilman City Council was called to order by mayor Rick Theesfeld.
Council responding to roll call were: Mike McGehee aye, Randy Eimen aye, Bill Kraft aye, Fred Voigt eye, John Elliott aye and
Steve Fancher aye. Clerk Morris and Treasurer Johnson were also present.
The council approved the minutes from the regular meeting July 8, according to the minutes of the Aug. 12 meeting. All aye.
Jamie Eden of the Iroquois County Chamber of Commerce was present and advised the council that there is about $1,100 in the account for Super Saturday from last year, so the chamber will not be requesting a donation from the city this year. In addition, Old Boys will be next year, so the city will be asked to donate to the Old Boys fund next year. Due to the road construction on North Thomas and East Second Streets, placement of the vendors for Super Saturday, to be Sept. 14, was discussed.
The council formally accepted the resignation of Office Brian J. Norton from the Gilman Police Department effective July 30, 2019, as he has obtained other employment. All aye.
The new Illinois law regarding adult-use cannabis was discussed. No alderman was against having a cannabis business established in Gilman, although no formal vote was taken. The city attorney will be instructed to proceed with preparation of an ordinance requiring adult-use cannabis establishments to be zoned business and to impose the tax allowed by Illinois state law. A license fee may also be established, similar to those for liquor licenses.
As for ongoing projects within Gilman,
— The council approved payment to Iroquois Paving Corporation of $41,768.87 for the N. Thomas/E. Second St. project. All aye.
— The council approved payment of $14,068.80 to Piggush Engineering for the N. Thomas/E. Second St. project, and payment of $15,000 to Piggush Engineering for the N. Central St. streetscaping project. All aye.
— The council approved payment of $60,004 to Iroquois Paving Corporation for sidewalk removal and replacement, which includes N. Maple/Park Ave. sidewalk replacement. All aye.
— Theesfeld advised that the cost of the MFT project, which included the work done on S. Maple St. and E. Park View Dr., was about $33,000 less than the estimate, as no curbs were installed.
In other business,
— The council approved the payment of $2,223.28 to Gilman Auto Parts from TIF 1 for TIF reimbursement for the 2018 real estate taxes paid in 2019, and adoption of Resolution No. 19-20-R2. All aye, except Alderman Kraft who abstained.
— The council to approved the transfer of $98,610.52 from TIF 1 to the 2017 Debt Service Fund, to cover the loan payment due Oct. 6. All aye.
— The council approved the bills as they were presented, and to approve the Balance Sheet, and Profit and Loss Statement dated Aug. 12 as presented. All aye.
— The council approved the proposal of Mike Costello Painting to paint and repair the city’s shed at West Second and North Commerce streets for $8,450. That proposal will also include fixing the glass that has been broken in some of the windows. All aye.
In Theesfeld’s report he advised that there will be a street and alley committee meeting on Aug. 16 to discuss the status of the N. Central St. streetscaping project and ideas
for it with a few business owners from N. Central St. businesses.
Theesfeld thanked Voigt for his service to the city as alderman, as this was his last meeting. Voigt then thanked the council and the residents of the second ward.
In the aldermen’s reports,
— Voigt had nothing to discuss.
— Elliott had nothing to discuss.
— Fancher had nothing to discuss.
— Eimen discussed the police committee meetings on July 17 and Aug. 9 regarding police department staffing, as well as comments made by Officer Brian Norton
regarding his time as a Gilman Police Officer. Only three applications were received for the police officer position, and two of them have no police experience. An option was discussed
whereby the City would maintain the police chief position, but contract with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department for an officer to work in Gilman 40 hours per week at a cost of
approximately $70,000. If an officer is hired with no experience, the City would need to pay him or her for salary and benefits while he or she attends school for 14 weeks, which training would cost approximately $4,000. If a contract is entered into with Iroquois County, the police chief would be on duty during the day and a county officer at night. The possibility of cooping with Onarga and/or Danforth was also discussed. Eimen will continue to work with the Iroquois County Sheriff to come to an agreement that can then be presented to the city council.
Eimen also suggested that as part of the North Central Street streetscaping project security cameras be installed in the new street lights. Theesfeld advised that although the security cameras would not be a grant-eligible expense, they could be included in the proposed plan.
McGehee inquired about the status of Nicor’s gas line work on N. Thomas/E. Second St. which has been delaying the work of Iroquois Paving Corporation. Theesfeld briefly
discussed the status.
— Kraft advised that the snow pusher will be delivered to Ailey’s Welding in Crescent City for further work.
The council adjourned the regular meeting at 8:12 p.m. All aye.